Weather results in flight cancellations

Two flights destined for Whitsunday Coast Airport were diverted on Thursday afternoon. Georgia Simpson

TWO flights from Sydney into Proserpine were diverted to Brisbane due to poor weather conditions on Thursday afternoon.

A Tigerair flight that was due to land at 1.30pm and a Virgin Australia flight with an estimated arrival time of 3.20pm were both redirected from Whitsunday Coast Airport to Brisbane.

That resulted in two flights that were scheduled to leave Proserpine also being cancelled.

An airport spokesperson said the decision to land or divert is up to the pilot, but there was low cloud and rain at the time the flights were due to touch down.

For more information on the status of flights, visit the Whitsunday Coast Airport website.