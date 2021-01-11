Menu
A car stuck in floodwater at Lethebrook, Bruce Highway.
Weather

Weather update: Sunny days on Mackay Whitsunday horizon

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 2:18 PM
Showers and thunderstorms will linger on the Central Queensland coast over the coming days, but relief from the rain is expected later this week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said there was a chance of heavy rainfall in Mackay Whitsunday on Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly sunny days expected from Thursday onwards.

“In Central Coast and Whitsundays, there will be an easing trend from Thursday to the weekend,” Ms Wong said.

“There is a high chance of showers for the next couple of days, but from Thursday onwards that is very much reduced.”

The focus of heavier rainfall is expected to shift north from the Central Coast to the North Tropical Coast from Monday.

A radar image of the Mackay region. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology
This will ease on Thursday as a south-easterly surge moves further north and weakens and drier air arrives from the south.

The wet weather in recent days has meant flooding has impacted the region’s highways and suburban streets.

Police are reminding motorists that if you choose to drive across a flooded road which has been officially signed as closed, you can be liable for a fine of $186 and the loss of three demerit points.

A driver escaped injury in this mishap on Cotherstone Rd, between Dysart and Clermont.
Highest rainfall totals for Mackay Whitsunday in 24 hours to 9am:

Mount William: 182mm

Hamilton Island: 154mm

Upper Finch Hatton: 145mm

O’Connell: 142mm

