RAIN: Predicted rainfall between 6/03/2020 to 13/03/2020. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology.
Weather

WEATHER WATCH: Rain predicted but ‘uncertainty’ in the north

Jordan Gilliland
6th Mar 2020 1:00 PM

DESPITE rumours on social media, the Bureau of Meteorology has said there is currently no cyclone predicted to form in the Coral Sea, however there is ‘uncertainty’ further north.

The Whitsundays can expect increased rain and wind activity over the next week, as a combination of the remaining moisture from ex-tropical cyclone Esther dissipates, and an inland monsoonal trough returns, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Grace Legge said.

She said the Whitsundays could expect to see the increase in activity from about Tuesday next week, as easterly winds return, and a surge moving north brings more activity to the coast. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 24 to 31 degree range.

Ms Legge said despite talk on social media, there were no current predictions for a cyclone to form in the Coral Sea, but did point to ‘uncertainty’ in Queensland’s far north.

“Mid to late next week there is uncertainty on what we can expect to see with a monsoon risk and tropical low in the north, but it’s too early to predict anything,” she said.

“The impact to the Whitsundays from that is hard to say at the moment, if the tropical low forms too far off the coast then we won’t really see any of that rain activity.

“Nothing large might happen, it could just be an increase in rainfall, but there is the enhanced risk overall.

“But for the Whitsundays it will be just the increase in showers and thunderstorms over the next week, with an indication some of the monsoonal action may move south.”

BOM forecasted rain mapping indicates the Whitsundays could receive as high as 200-300mm of rainfall in the next week.

airlie beach weather bureau of metereology proserpine weather whitsunday weather
Whitsunday Times

