Weaving her spell - renowned artist coming to Whitsundays

The inaugural Whitsundays Arts Festival - weaving workshops are due to take place in March in the lead-up to the festival.

WHITSUNDAY art aficionados will have a chance to learn from a master at an upcoming weaving workshop.

Renowned Townsville artist Marion Gaemers is coming to Airlie Beach to lead the first of a series of workshops, as part of the lead-up to the 2020 Whitsundays Arts Festival.

The festival – due to be held from October 2 to October 4, 2020, on the Airlie Beach foreshore – is gathering momentum, with plans for art exhibitions by local artists, sculptural installations, woven decorations, drumming workshops, craft demonstrations and live music.

Participants of the ‘Encompassing Weaving Workshop’ – due to be held on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15 – will learn how to make decorations to adorn the arts festival.

“Participants will learn from the master, Marion, and begin production of beautiful circles, which will decorate the trees on the Airlie Beach foreshore during the festival,” committee secretary Jess Begun said.

“As part of her art practice, Marion explores basketry traditions. Teaching others these traditions, and working collaboratively, is important to her.

“During the workshops, Marion will demonstrate various weaving and stitching skills, using recycled materials and marine debris.

“People can attend either Saturday or Sunday, or better yet, come for both days.”

Ms Gaemers has been active in the art world since 1988, exhibiting her work in local and national exhibitions, as well as conducting workshops.

The ‘Encompassing Weaving Workshop’ is due to take place at Kipara Resort, Jubilee Pocket, from 10am to 4pm. The cost is $25 per day including lunch.

For more information visit www.whitsundaysartsfestival.org or email info@whitsundaysartsfestival.org or follow the festival on Facebook.