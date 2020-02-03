Menu
Codie Sullivan dances with dad John Sullivan at her "wedding", which she couldn't cancel because it was all paid for, despite calling it off with the groom two weeks earlier.
Wedding called off, guests still come to the Whitsundays

Deborah Friend
3rd Feb 2020 3:57 PM
WHAT do you do when you have to cancel your wedding two weeks out from "the date" and can't get a refund? You go through with it anyway.

That is exactly what a bride from the Sunshine Coast did when she found she was unable to fully cancel her Whitsundays wedding, after calling it off with the groom.

Codie Sullivan and 30 of her 'nearest and dearest' - including her dad John Sullivan, stepmother Kelly Sullivan and her three bridesmaids - flew up to the region on Friday and partied down on Sunday, at their "non" wedding.

"My stepdaughter Codie was due to get married at Coral Sea Marina Resort but the wedding was called off just over two weeks ago," Kelly Sullivan said.

"But all the guests still came up because we'd all booked the flights and everything was paid for - it was all catered for, including drinks and food - so we had the full reception.

"There was about 33 of us and we had a good time. Everyone got drunk and partied on - we stayed until the very last drinks."

Mrs Sullivan said they had managed to cancel the cake, the decorations, the flowers and the band, but they had an iPod to play music.

"But we still had the photographer, and a photo booth as well, which was lots of fun."

Codie Sullivan, who called the wedding off just 18 days before the date, said the "wedding" had started at 3pm, at The Rocks, at Coral Sea Marina Resort, with canapes and bubbly and some photos.

"Then we moved on to Lure at about 6pm for the reception, where we had a four-and-a-half hour drinks package," Miss Sullivan, 22, said, adding she'd been to the Whitsundays a few times and really enjoyed it.

"It was good, it was quite fun - we did have a really good time.

"I wore a long, pink flowery dress - I have a proper white wedding dress and I'm not sure what I'm going to do with it - and most people still wore their regular wedding outfits.

"All three of my bridesmaids came and one wore her dress - white with a floral pattern.

"It has been fantastic - it's been really nice to be with my family and all the people who are important to me."

