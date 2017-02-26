NOT everyone gets to have a experience a genuine preview to their wedding day.

However, the attendees of the Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo shouldn't have any surprises ahead of them when it comes to planning their wedding.

Guests were exposed to over 50 different local exhibitors offering services such as beautiful wedding destinations, wedding dresses, celebrants, photographers and more.

Your Seaside Celebrant manager Helen Galea said the expo was designed to take the stress out of planning a wedding in the most beautiful part of the world.

"Having an avenue like this to present your professional style in the Whitsundays is really good because people can come and witness all the various suppliers and meet them face to face,” she said.

"It's not only worthwhile as a supplier but so good for an actual couple to come and see. I'm a wedding celebrant and have people booking for the future and offering advice to prepare for the wedding ceremony.”

Wedding Expo co-ordinator Jess Lawrence said the Wedding Expo keeps getting better every year.

"Its been amazing, we have had a great turnout, the suppliers were showcasing their products above and beyond last year and it looks looks beautiful,” she said.

The Expo concluded with a fashion show from 2pm which featured a range of models showcasing the extensive wedding dress options available through Boho Bridal.

There were also a number of prize giveaways at the Expo which was hosted at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Whitsunday Wedding Expo: Whitsunday Wedding Expo fashion show