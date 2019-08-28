Wedding guest’s ridiculous demand

Weddings are hard enough to organise, especially when it comes to the seating plan.

So when a guest comes out with a crazy demand, wanting to bring an extra 21 people to your big day, you can totally understand a strong reaction.

A shocked bride-to-be has taken a photo of her guest's RSVP request after they did just that, sharing it online for all to judge.

In the image, the guest has written their name along with the name of a plus-one - both of which have been scribbled out - but it also shows a bunch of extra names written underneath.

On the RSVP it shows the guest had also written "14 adults" along with four kids with their ages also stated (two, six, 18 months and 23 months).

It appears they had more people they wanted to invite, having also added "plus two more adults" to the invitation.

An RSVP to a wedding shows a guest not only writing their name and their plus-one to attend a wedding but also adding 21 extra people. Picture: Reddit/ u/puppypuppy0v3

The shocked bride shared the image on Reddit with the caption: "Yeah just let me RSVP for TWENY ONE + MORE PEOPLE."

Her post has since been liked nearly 2000 times with more than 100 comments from stunned users.

"I would circle 'decline' and send it back," one Reddit user responded.

"I bet it was parents/in laws who were trying to squeeze their guests in," said another.

"What the hell," a third commented.

"Is this a joke that backfired …? How did they come up with 21 more people? I hope you uninvited them all completely!"

The demand left the bride (not pictured) gobsmacked. Picture: istock

Others used it as an opportunity to share their nightmare wedding experiences.

"I went to a wedding once where this family RSVP'd as two people but ended up bringing six and I had no where to sit and eat dinner with my bf and his siblings," a Reddit user explained.

Another person said they had a guest who demanded their children come to the kid-free event.

"Especially when we invited 160 people and some of our friends and family were left off because it was already a massive list. But after this, I will not complain about that. My issues are nothing when compared."

Others were keen to find out what happened next and an update on how the bride handled the situation, but there has been no word yet.