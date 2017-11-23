'Wedding heart' could benefit

LAST Wednesday when the landmark results of the postal survey on same-sex marriage were read out, not only did love win out but an opportunity opened up for the Whitsundays.

Dubbed by Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner as the "wedding heart” of Australia, the region could benefit from an influx of weddings should the legislation allowing same-sex couples to marry be passed later this year.

"The Whitsundays is absolutely world famous as a wedding destination and, with the changes to the law, allowing same sex marriage, we are sure we will be the destination of choice for everyone to come and get married in paradise and we do expect to see a rise in weddings next year,” Mr Turner said.

Founding member of weddingswhitsundays.com and Tropix Photography owner Deb Savy said wedding businesses in the region were flying the "love is love” banner although most same-sex couples would wait until the law passed before they booked.

"We really hope the gay community will support the Whitsundays as much as we want to support them,” she said.

"We don't want them to feel they are any different to anyone else - we want to attract them as we would any other couple.”