Menu
Login
News

'Wedding heart' could benefit

LOVE WINS: Same-sex couple at a commitment ceremony in the Whitsundays earlier this year.
LOVE WINS: Same-sex couple at a commitment ceremony in the Whitsundays earlier this year. Tropix Photography

LAST Wednesday when the landmark results of the postal survey on same-sex marriage were read out, not only did love win out but an opportunity opened up for the Whitsundays.

Dubbed by Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner as the "wedding heart” of Australia, the region could benefit from an influx of weddings should the legislation allowing same-sex couples to marry be passed later this year.

"The Whitsundays is absolutely world famous as a wedding destination and, with the changes to the law, allowing same sex marriage, we are sure we will be the destination of choice for everyone to come and get married in paradise and we do expect to see a rise in weddings next year,” Mr Turner said.

Founding member of weddingswhitsundays.com and Tropix Photography owner Deb Savy said wedding businesses in the region were flying the "love is love” banner although most same-sex couples would wait until the law passed before they booked.

"We really hope the gay community will support the Whitsundays as much as we want to support them,” she said.

"We don't want them to feel they are any different to anyone else - we want to attract them as we would any other couple.”

Topics:  postal plebicite same-sex marriage tourism whitsundays wedding heart weddings whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Schoolies Central in Airlie

Schoolies Central in Airlie

School leavers celebrate their final jubilant nights in the Whitsundays

Man tells police he's drunk, tries to drive

Police caught a drink driver after he admitted to drinking 30 alcoholic drinks the night before.

An Airlie man tried driving after drinking 30 beers.

Red Frogs celebrate 20 years

FOUNDING FROG: Founder of the Red Frogs Andy Gourley gets a selfie at Airlie Beach Schoolies HQ.

Red Frogs celebrate 20 years.

Stand against DV

SPEAK OUT: White Ribbon Day community barbecue on Monday at the Whitsunday Counselling and Crisis Service.

The Whitsundays isn't immune to this issue.

Local Partners