Wednesday road closure updates

This is a sign that has become common in the Whitsundays this week as roads were closed because of water over them. Monique Preston

TEN days of heavy rain has resulted in long term road closures in the region.

The Whitsunday Regional Council (WRC) disaster dashboard had 32 updated road conditions in the Whitsunday region at 2.20pm today.

Hamilton Plains has water over the road, particularly over the left lane northbound to Airlie Beach, however it remained open at 2.15pm.

There was a large pothole in the right lane northbound to Airlie Beach that was being patched in emergency repairs earlier today.

Gregory Cannon Valley Rd is still closed to traffic in all directions as water is over Crofton Creek bridge and Saltwater Creek Rd in Palm Grove remains closed due to long term flooding.

Collingvale Rd in Gregory River has been closed in both directions. TMR cites the North and Far North Queensland monsoon trough as the reason.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport's interactive traffic alert map shows the Bruce Highway is open from Mackay to Townsville.

A section of the Bruce Hwy from Brandon just outside of Ayr to Alligator Creek just outside Townsville has water over the road, and only a single lane is operating at Haughton River Bridge. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution and delays are expected.

FOXDALE

Spruce Rd in Foxdale is closed due to flooding.

PRESTON

Conway Rd in Preston is closed to all traffic due to flood waters.

THOOPARA, LETHEBROOK, ANDROMACHE, MT WYATT

Thoopara Rd just before the Gunyarra Rd intersection in Thoopara has been closed due to flooding.

Gunyarra Rd near Goorganga Creek in Andromache / Goorganga Creek has also been closed, due to flooding.

Bruce Highway in Lethebrook is flooded, but remains open. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

Strathmore Rd in Mount Wyatt has been closed due to flooding.

BLOOMSBURY

Caping Rd, Midge Point Rd near the service station, Staffords Rd and Doughtery's Rd in Bloomsbury are closed due to flooding.

YALBOROO

Cathu O'Connell River Rd in Yalboroo is closed to all traffic due to flooding.

BOWEN

Bowen has six road incidents according to the WRC disaster dashboard.

Kings Beach Rd, East Euri Rd, Russells Crossing, Queens Rd and Inverdon Rd are all closed to traffic in both directions due to flooding.

Albeitz Road just off the Bruce Hwy has a lane or lanes reduced northbound towards Guthalungra with delays expected.

WRC disaster dashboard advised drivers to proceed with caution along Richmond Rd in Bowen, as there is an 'incident'.

GUMLU

The Bruce Hwy at Slater Creek Bridge in Gumlu has water over the road, but remains open.

MOUNT COOLON

Suttor Developmental Rd in Mount Coolon has been closed and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.