Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Water has subsided at Crofton Creek Bridge as at 7.30am Wednesday. Picture: Whitsunday Regional Council
Water has subsided at Crofton Creek Bridge as at 7.30am Wednesday. Picture: Whitsunday Regional Council
Information

Wednesday roads update: Current alerts across Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
13th Jan 2021 7:25 AM

WEDNESDAY 7.30AM: Closures are still affecting some roads in the region and drivers are being urged to take care behind the wheel.

Water has subsided at Crofton Creek Bridge and Hamilton Plains, allowing traffic to proceed through.

Here are the current road alerts according to the Whitsunday Regional Council:

– Russells Crossing at Bowen: Flooding, road closed to all traffic, avoid the area

– Tondara Rd at Guthalungra: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Murrays Bay Rd at Bowen: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Strathmore Rd at Mount Wyatt: Flooding, road closed to all traffic, avoid the area

– Kings Beach Rd at Bowen: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Kelsey Creek Rd at Kelsey Creek: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Cedar Creek Falls Rd at Palm Grove: Flooding, road closed to all traffic, avoid the area

– Collingvale Rd at Gregory River: Flooding, road closed to all traffic, avoid the area

– Crystal Brook Rd at Crystal Brook: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

More stories:

Bizarre items 5 light-fingered thieves stole in Whitsundays

Cause of 550+ gastro cases across Mackay, Whitsunday region

Sleeping intruder sprung in home after jimmying open door

flooding road closures whitsunday regional council whitsundays flooding
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bizarre items 5 light-fingered thieves stole in Whitsundays

        Premium Content Bizarre items 5 light-fingered thieves stole in Whitsundays

        Crime A teacher could not explain why he stole an eftpos machine.

        Cause of 550+ gastro cases across Mackay, Whitsunday region

        Premium Content Cause of 550+ gastro cases across Mackay, Whitsunday region

        Health Did you make it through 2020 without catching a stomach bug? Hospital service...

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal

        Named: Priority projects our pollies want to deliver in 2021

        Premium Content Named: Priority projects our pollies want to deliver in 2021

        Politics Jobs, tourism and Keswick Island: George Christensen and Julieanne Gilbert reveal...