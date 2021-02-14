Menu
Traffic on the Ron Camm Bridge. Picture: Rae Wilson
Week of Bruce Highway night works begin Monday

Rae Wilson
rae.wilson@news.com.au
14th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Workers will begin night work along the Bruce Highway from Monday to Friday as part of the Mackay Northern Access Upgrade project.

The work will take place from the Ron Camm Bridge to Gooseponds Bridge and Phillip St to Bald Hill Rd from 6pm to 6am.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits will be in place.

Please allow extra travel time, obey all signage and drive according to conditions.

bruce highway upgrade gooseponds mackay mackay roadworks our future mackay ron camm bridge
Mackay Daily Mercury

