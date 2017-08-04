24°
News

Weekend weather looking better than first predicted

Peter Carruthers | 4th Aug 2017 5:36 PM
The 'significant rain event' predicted is now appearing 'less intense'.
The 'significant rain event' predicted is now appearing 'less intense'. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE rain gods appear to have granted this weekend's Whitsunday Reef Festival a reprieve.

New modelling now suggests the "significant rain event" expected to drop up to 150mm of rain on the Mackay/Whitsunday coast on Sunday is now "not as active".

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Rick Threlfall, said new modelling shows the trough in the upper atmosphere is not as likely to deliver heavy rainfall at the weekend.

"A subtle change in the upper atmosphere has resulted in the system now looking less intense, which will result in less rain fall being expected," he said.

 

A bureau of Meteorology rain fall map indicating between 25 and 50mm of rain to fall on Sunday.
A bureau of Meteorology rain fall map indicating between 25 and 50mm of rain to fall on Sunday.

He said the chance of rain on Saturday was between 30 and 40%.

However it will increase to 70-90% on Sunday.

 

"On the coast it is looking pretty cloudy but not as wet as it was looking a few days ago," he said.

The L & K Mackay Severe Weather Facebook group have published between 20 and 50mm can be expected on Sunday.

"Saturday should be mostly sunny until late afternoon. Odd shower about the coast but yeah Sunday will be pretty 'moist'," a recent Facebook post read.

Keep up to date by checking the BOM'S MetEye and the Mackay radar loop.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology weather

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Great captures of big nannygai

Great captures of big nannygai

IT WAS tough going in the rivers this weekend but that should improve as the tides start to build and the week progresses.

Stunt bike displays will wow the crowd

ACTION APLENTY: Borys Zagrocki, a professional trials bicycle rider, performer and instructor will be making regular appearances at the Telstra Family Fun Day.

Get ready for the Telstra Whitsunday Family Fun Day.

Lion tamer weighs in on circus debate

Lion tamer with Lennon's Circus, Mohammed Jratlou and Kiara the lion enjoy a moment at the Cannonvale big top.

Lion tamer weighs in on circus debate.

Marriage made in heaven

PICTURE PERFECT: A Whitsunday wedding.

THE blossoming Whitsundays wedding scene is feeling the love.

Local Partners

Tourism triumphs as stand-alone entity

A FULL financial year has now passed since Tourism Whitsundays became a stand-alone organisation and the results have proved the right move took place.

We are missing out

The proposed site of an RV stop over on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Taylor St in Proserpine.

We are missing out.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

Under Contract - 2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... Under Contract

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

Buy the lot for $545,000

8 Simmons Street, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 4 2 2 Both Units for...

A great opportunity to expand your property or superannuation portfolio is now available in a very private central Airlie Beach location. With the recent rise in...

Green Gables Cottage in the Whitsundays

2/2 Mandalay Road, Mandalay 4802

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

When the English countryside meets the tropical Whitsundays you must wonder what this property is like. Imagine no more, this very well-presented neat-as-a-pin...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

ENJOYING LIFE

5/19 Tropic Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This upmarket apartment gives the quality, style and size without the high price tag. Nestled on the sunny side of The Whitsundays, a large deck extends the living...

$30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $220,000

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 $430,000

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

THE ULTIMATE BOAT STORAGE

42 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $450,000

Immaculately presented house with the ultimate boat/caravan storage. Keep your pride and joy at home only meters from your balcony. Picture perfect low...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!