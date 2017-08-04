Weekend weather looking better than first predicted

The 'significant rain event' predicted is now appearing 'less intense'.

THE rain gods appear to have granted this weekend's Whitsunday Reef Festival a reprieve.

New modelling now suggests the "significant rain event" expected to drop up to 150mm of rain on the Mackay/Whitsunday coast on Sunday is now "not as active".

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Rick Threlfall, said new modelling shows the trough in the upper atmosphere is not as likely to deliver heavy rainfall at the weekend.

"A subtle change in the upper atmosphere has resulted in the system now looking less intense, which will result in less rain fall being expected," he said.

A bureau of Meteorology rain fall map indicating between 25 and 50mm of rain to fall on Sunday.

He said the chance of rain on Saturday was between 30 and 40%.

However it will increase to 70-90% on Sunday.

"On the coast it is looking pretty cloudy but not as wet as it was looking a few days ago," he said.

The L & K Mackay Severe Weather Facebook group have published between 20 and 50mm can be expected on Sunday.

"Saturday should be mostly sunny until late afternoon. Odd shower about the coast but yeah Sunday will be pretty 'moist'," a recent Facebook post read.

Keep up to date by checking the BOM'S MetEye and the Mackay radar loop.