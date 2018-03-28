Menu
WEG jumps into comp season

T-SHIRT DAY: Show jumping riders with the Whitsunday Equestrian Group Ella Madsen, Kirsty Gouldthorp, Harry Horspool, Catherine Paterson andIsabel Inglis.
THE Whitsunday Equestrian Group hosted the club's first competition for the year last weekend.

The T-shirt Day competition with dressage on Saturday and show jumping on Sunday was well attended by local and visiting riders.

WEG member Tracey Davies said the idea of a T-shirt Day was to run a more relaxed unofficial event to start the year's competition season.

"We were extremely lucky with the fine weather as some other equestrian club events this year have been cancelled or postponed,” she said.

WEG is an active club hosting regular training days, instruction clinics and competitions throughout the year for the disciplines of dressage, show jumping and show horse.

The club activities located at Cannon Valley Pony Club grounds cater for all ages from children as young as six to teenagers and adults.

WEG plan to host an Equestrian Expo this year with demonstrations, instruction clinics, trade stalls and an evening barbecue under the stars.

All spectators will be welcome.

Further information call the club secretary Melissa Lamont on 0409 485 119.

Topics:  equestrian show jumping whitsunday equestrian group whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

