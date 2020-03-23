Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity

Weinstein in isolation after catching virus in jail: reports

23rd Mar 2020 7:40 AM

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The 68-year-old is one of two inmates in the maximum-security Erie County prison who have tested positive, officials told CNHI newspapers.

According to Page Six, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn't confirm the report, citing federal health-care privacy law, but confirmed that two inmates at Wende had tested positive for COVID-19.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus crime editors picks harvey weinstein jail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Helpless’: Businesses feel frightening effect of virus

        premium_icon ‘Helpless’: Businesses feel frightening effect of virus

        Business Social distancing sees cafe sit empty and hotel bookings cancelled, with a chamber of commerce chairman saying hospitality and retail is feeling the pinch.

        CORONAVIRUS: Hamilton Island forced to make big call

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Hamilton Island forced to make big call

        News An announcement was made today after new restrictions on non-essential travel came...

        #WePledgeLocal: the region rises against COVID-19

        premium_icon #WePledgeLocal: the region rises against COVID-19

        News Trying times have proved how businesses are coming together

        Protesters allege ‘virus breeding ground’ at mine sites

        premium_icon Protesters allege ‘virus breeding ground’ at mine sites

        Environment In full hazmat suits environmentalists have staged a theatrical protest at a CQ...