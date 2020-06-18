Weird new cereal trend takes off

Breakfast is one of those meals that can easily become monotonous, so if you're looking to jazz up your cereal then TikTok has a solution for you.

Freezing your cereal has taken off across the video platform, with users describing the results as life-changing and delicious.

All you have to do is put a bowl of dry cereal (your choice, but Cheerios seems to be a popular choice) in the freezer overnight and add milk as you normally would in the morning.

TikTok user @acebking kicked off the trend last month, sharing a video of him trying frozen cereal for the first time - and his reaction pretty much says it all.

The results are extremely delicious.

Another TikTok user @maxincoolin also gave the trend the thumbs up, putting her cereal in the freezer for 30 minutes before eating it.

"It's good, it's just crunchy, very cold, delicious. I highly recommend," she said.

@acebking's video, which has been viewed more than 1.5 million times, also got the tick of approval in the comments.

"OMG I thought I was the only one," one person wrote, while another added: "I think this post is gonna change my life thank you sir."

"All right you convinced me and I don't even like cereal," one commented.

Others shared their take on the cold cereal trend with one person commenting that they liked to put their milk in the freezer too until it became a "slushy form".

"Ice cream and cereal is better," another suggested.

All you have to do is freeze your dry cereal overnight.

But sadly, it seems the trend isn't for everyone, with those with cold sensitivity warned it probably won't be as enjoyable.

"Me and my sensitive teeth cannot participate," one person lamented.

It's not the only cereal trend that has taken off on TikTok, with users also trying out pancake cereal.

The hybrid breakfast dish is made up of tiny pancakes (like really tiny), in a bowl with either maple syrup or milk.

Would you eat this mini pancake cereal? ⁠🥣 pic.twitter.com/cm2yVKYv73 — 🍟 (@foodieloves_) June 17, 2020

Suddenly my twitter is about pancakes? Something about being home all day makes me want a lot of pancakes.



I’m doing this pancake cereal idea I saw on tiktok... I’m more excited about this than I should be... pic.twitter.com/RzQIMTD17L — ABritoArt (@ABritoArt) April 29, 2020

I just wanna try that tiktok pancake cereal 😔 — Laee-car (@laeeqacs) May 1, 2020

GUYS I MADE THE TREND ON TIKTOK LIKE THE PANCAKE CEREAL pic.twitter.com/JJiO9oKkza — 💛 crihub 💛 (@valentinaphoto2) May 1, 2020

first thing I see when I open tiktok ... pancake cereal , I know what I’m making for breakfast tomorrow 😂 — Jay ❄️ (@jadynwarren6) April 25, 2020

