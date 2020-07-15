Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whats On

Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

by Jeremy Pierce
15th Jul 2020 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MOVIE World has become the latest Gold Coast theme park to reopen to the public, with a cavalcade of superheroes welcoming guests as they arrive for the day.

Sea World, Paradise Country and Currumbin Wildlfe Sanctuary resumed trading last month.

Movie World's gates opened at 9.30am on Wednesday for the first time since March.

Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson
Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson

While the Queensland school holidays have already finished, interstate visitors outside COVID-19 hot spots are still enjoying the sunshine on the Gold Coast, leading to a steady stream of guests at Movie World.

Just down the road, Wet'n'Wild also resumed operations on Wednesday.

Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World are yet to announce reopening dates but officials expect them to be running ahead of the September holidays.

Originally published as Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

More Stories

gold coast movie world theme parks whats on

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why the rush is on to secure a property in paradise

        premium_icon Why the rush is on to secure a property in paradise

        Property Ray White Whitsunday received more than 500 property inquires and 188 applications in one month.

        Women accused of ignoring COVID order during lockdown

        premium_icon Women accused of ignoring COVID order during lockdown

        Crime Two Bowen-based women fronted court after police allegedly caught them failing to...

        Costo’s school pledge mirrors existing state project

        premium_icon Costo’s school pledge mirrors existing state project

        News The MP’s $50M commitment to a new school in Cannon Valley is already in the works.

        WATCH: Whitsunday swimmer to train under Olympic coach

        premium_icon WATCH: Whitsunday swimmer to train under Olympic coach

        Sport Mikhaila Flint has landed the opportunity of a lifetime that could fast track her...