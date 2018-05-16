Welcome funding boost to upgrade Whitsunday parks

PARK PARTY: Works for Queensland project director with councillor Jan Clifford and local Jubilee Pocket kids at the Wildlife Road Park on Saturday.

PARK PARTY: Works for Queensland project director with councillor Jan Clifford and local Jubilee Pocket kids at the Wildlife Road Park on Saturday. PETER CARRUTHERS

WILDLIFE Road Park in Jubilee Pocket is set to get a further upgrade after the release of new Works for Queensland funding.

Funding last year allowed for the construction of a large playground, shade structure, a barbecue, landscaping and a dog off-leash enclosure.

Slated in this round of fundingwill be a toilet block, a mini skate park, a kids' treadmill and a flying fox.

The inclusion of a fence around the park has been flagged as desirable by residents but is yet to be included in the scope of works.

Similar funding under the W4Q grants will be received by all six Whitsunday divisions.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford was at a public information session at Wildlife Road Park on Saturday to field questions from members of the community.

Cr Clifford said the plan was now open to public consultation and submissions could be made through the Whitsunday Regional Council website until June 8.

"Everyone loves what we have done so far,” she said.

Funding for Division 2 will be spent at Parker Road Park, Division 3's Pioneer Park will get an upgrade, in Division 4 the Dingo Beach playground will receive more equipment, in Division5 the Hay St footpath from the PCYC to Santa Barbara Pde will be redone, and Lions Park at Collinsville in Division 6 will get an upgrade.