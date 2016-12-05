Welcome to Airli Beach? E goes missing

A THIEF has stolen a letter from the Airlie Beach welcome sign --- and it's not the first time it's happened.
This time the 'E' from 'Airlie' was stolen according to reports on social media.
Whitsunday Regional Council councillor Jan Clifford posted a photo with the missing letter captioned 'NOT HAPPY JAN'.
The sign has been the target of thieves over the years.
In August 2014 the A on the sign had to be replaced after it was stolen earlier that month.
