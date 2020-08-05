Menu
The letter 'C' was stolen from the Airlie Beach sign. Picture: Elyse Wurm
Offbeat

Welcome to Airlie ‘Bea...h’? Case closed on missing C

Laura Thomas
5th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
EAGLE-EYED residents may have noticed something amiss with the iconic Airlie Beach sign over the past few weeks, or should we say, the Airlie Beah sign.

The letter ‘C’ was stolen from the sign in late June, but the thief did not take their loot with them.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesman said the ‘C’ was found in tree between Shute Harbour Rd and Coral Sea Marina.

The spokesman said the letter was damaged and unable to be placed back on the wall.

However, the letter was replaced on Saturday, August 1, to welcome visitors back to our now correctly spelt town.

This is not the first time thieves with an affinity for the alphabet have targeted the sign.

In August 2016, a 19-year-old Sugarloaf man was charged with wilful damage and stealing relating to alleged vandalism of the sign.

In December 2016, police arrested a 20-year-old Mackay man after he was spotted running down Shute Harbour Rd holding the ‘E’ from the sign.

No one has been charged in relation to the latest incident.

