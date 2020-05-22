’Welcoming smile and zest for life’: Col Lowcock remembered

Long-term Bowen resident, Colin Lowcock passed away just before his 104th birthday.

LIFELONG resident of Bowen, Albert Colin Lowcock, has been remembered as a man with a welcoming smile and a zest for life, a good sense of humour and a man of faith.

Mr Lowcock passed away in Brisbane, where he moved after his 100th birthday, on May 4 and his funeral was held on what would have been his 104th birthday on May 27, 2020.

His family remembers him as a loving ‘but firm’ parent, alongside wife Ellen, who highlighted the importance of Christian values and always provided what was needed, including bikes, a family dog, music lessons and encouragement to participate in tennis, swimming and athletics.

Mr Lowcock is remembered fondly for his sense of humour, and love for playing and

spending time with his children.

Mr Lowcock’s daughter, Mary Lowcock, remembered her father’s jokes fondly, including him always feigning illness after eating his children’s cooking.

“He was a man with a welcoming smile and a zest for life, a good sense of humour and a man of faith,” she said.

Ms Lowcock pondered the incredible milestones and progress her father had borne witness to in his years, and the impact this had on his character.

“What would he have experienced in his lifetime,” she said.

“From watching electric lights being switched on in Bowen, to men landing on the moon; from going around Bowen in a horse and buggy to flying over the world by jet; from listening to the radio to watching television and being on ABC TV himself and owning a mobile phone. He lived through it all.”

Early life

On May 27, 1916, World War 1 was raging, but in Bowen Albert Colin Lowcock was

welcomed into the world - a son for Edith ‘May’ and John (Jack) Miller Lowcock.

Mr Lowcock was named after his mother’s brother ‘Albert’ who, at the time of his birth, was in Europe fighting in the war and never returned, though throughout his life Albert was called ‘Colin’.

Mr Lowcock was a baby brother for Ethel May, and older brother to Rene (Irene Jessie) and

Nella (Ellen Agnes), Doug (John Douglas) and Merle Cecilia.

Spending his early years enjoying the perks of seaside living, Mr Lowcock attended school

at St Mary’s and spent his free time swimming, fishing, crabbing, riding in a horse and buggy

with the mailman and visiting his grandparents on a farm on the outskirts of Bowen.

With a strong work ethic instilled in him by his father, and faith and spirituality from his

Catholic mother, Mr Lowcock attended boarding school at Mount Carmel College in Charters

Towers.

Securing a job at Burns Philp, Colin Lowcock began at the bottom of the ladder but finished with the company as the Bowen District Sales Manager

Serving the country

As a young man living in the wake of the First World War and the Depression of the 1930s, Mr Lowcock would have faced difficulties finding employment, but secured a job in Bowen with Burns Philp where he began at the bottom of the ladder but finished with the company as the Bowen District Sales Manager.

Mr Lowcock spent the majority of his life working at Burns Philp, however during the late

1930s World War II began and he volunteered for the Australian Imperial Force (AIF).

Initially the AIF volunteers spent their time between normal home life and months at camps

training for war but as soon as Pearl Harbour was bombed these part-time volunteers

suddenly became full-time members of the AIF where he spent time in Townsville, Sellheim,

Rockhampton, Cloncurry and Warwick.

Through a twist of fate, Mr Lowcock met his bride during the war.

He had been coveting a St Christopher’s medal and having met up with an old boarding school friend, Frank Lucas, he asked for his friend’s help in obtaining one.

Mr Lucas arranged the medal, but was posted to another camp before he could collect it for his friend, instead leaving a message that the medal could be picked up from his cousin, Ellen Lavery.

It was in Charters Towers, when collecting the medal that Mr Lowcock met Ellen May Lavery, and the pair were married in January 1944.

Colin and Ellen Lowcock on their wedding day in January 1944.

Family life

Following the war the couple returned to Bowen and he once again took up his role at Burns Philp.

The couple lived with his parents, Jack and May, at Reynolds St for nearly three years,

while his father Jack (founder of Lowcock Builders) helped to build them a home.

Mr and Mrs Lowcock welcomed their first child, Mary Patricia, in November 1946 and moved into their own home in Powell St almost two years later.

John Michael was born in December 1948, Janice Ellen in September 1950 and they

completed the family with daughter Colleen Elizabeth in September 1952.

On weekdays Mr Lowcock maintained his position at Burns Philp, while on the weekends he

worked the horse racing fields as a bookmaker.

When ‘off the course’ betting became illegal Mr Lowcock travelled every Saturday to the many local racecourses.

Frequently predicting the winners of the Melbourne Cup, Mr Lowcock’s love of horse racing remained with him until he died.

Colin and Ellen Lowcock’s children Michael, Janice, Mary and Colleen.

Retirement

In his retirement years, Mr Lowcock had a chance to relax a bit more, taking up golfing

four mornings a week and, in the mid-70s he even took a long-awaited overseas holiday to Great Britain and Europe with his wife.

After a long illness, with Mr Lowcock by her hospital bed, Ellen Lowcock died in 1989.

Remaining in the family home his father had built until 2016, Mr Lowcock eventually handed in his driver’s licence when he turned 100 and moved to Brisbane to be closer to his family.

His remaining years were centred around his family and his faith, enjoying weekly church

liturgies, activities with parish members, family gatherings and walks along the Brisbane

River.

Some of his favourite moments included a centenarian Christmas luncheon with the Queensland Premier and appearing on the ABC television program You Can’t Ask That when centenarians were featured.

Mr Lowcock is survived by his four children (Mary, Michael, Janice and Colleen), four grandchildren (Thomas, Julia, Lucy and Charlotte Weaver) and two great-grandchildren (George and Florence Weaver).