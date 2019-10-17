Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Karen Andrews described it as a
Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.
Politics

Welfare drug test laws on way to Senate

by Rebecca Gredley
17th Oct 2019 11:12 AM

LEGISLATION underpinning the Morrison government's drug tests of Australians on welfare has passed the first hurdle of parliament, as the coalition hopes the third time will be lucky on its controversial proposal.

After passing the lower house on Thursday, the bill is on its way to the Senate, where the crossbench is expected to torpedo the plan.

A Senate committee heard mountains of evidence from frontline drug and alcohol abuse support workers warning against the proposal, but government minister Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.

More Stories

Show More
centrelink drug testing senate seniors-news welfare welfare drug tests

Top Stories

    Drink-drivers busted on busy Whitsunday road

    premium_icon Drink-drivers busted on busy Whitsunday road

    Crime Officers noticed one man behind the wheel had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words. See who was taken to court this week for drink-driving.

    $2.5M upgrade to cement reputation as top training spot

    premium_icon $2.5M upgrade to cement reputation as top training spot

    News Big developments under way at the Whitsunday Sailing Club

    Singles heat map: Where to find love in the region

    premium_icon Singles heat map: Where to find love in the region

    Dating Looking for love in all the statistically wrong places? Here’s our guide to the...

    'Bucket list moment for me': Williamson pumped for festival

    premium_icon 'Bucket list moment for me': Williamson pumped for festival

    News You have the chance to win a meet and greet with the icon in Airlie.