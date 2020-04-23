Well-behaved golfers allow the sport to continue

DRIVING FORCE: Proserpine Golf Club professional Roger Vandenberg said golfers have been good at abiding strict social-distancing rules surrounding teeing off.

DRIVING FORCE: Proserpine Golf Club professional Roger Vandenberg said golfers have been good at abiding strict social-distancing rules surrounding teeing off.

LIFE as we know it may have taken a dramatic change since the start of the year but golfers at Proserpine Golf Course have taken it in their stride.

After some initial confusion surrounding whether golf was able to continue under strict coronavirus measures, the sport was deemed one of the few physical exercises allowed at the end of March.

Proserpine Golf Club Pro Roger Vandenberg said golfers had been well behaved since the measures had been enacted.

He said with authorities taking social-distancing measures seriously it was positive to see the golfing community listen and follow the rules.

"Overall it's going pretty well, it's not ideal but we're open and that's the main thing," he said.

"Everyone is behaving but they have also been read the Riot Act on the phone beforehand and told there's no second warning, so they know we're very serious."

Mr Vandenberg said police and the liquor authorities have been out to check rules were being adhered to.

"I think it's a great thing. People change their tune really quick if they see the police patrolling and they're doing a great job," he said.

"Our golfers have been great so I think it's working."

Mr Vandenberg said visitor numbers were down since the beginning of the pandemic, but member games had stayed relatively consistent.

He said it was "definitely" a positive for the community's mental health to be able to hit a round of golf.

"Some people don't want to come when they hear the rules but that's just the way it is," he said.

"We want the word to be out there saying we're still open, just with some new measures in place."