Well-travelled Brahmans coach commends MDRL talent

The new Whitsunday Brahmans coaches for season 2019 - Trevor Nosworthy (Under-19), Tye Ingebrigtsen (A-grade), Matthew Court (reserve grade) and Michael Leo (ladies)

THE NEW Whitsunday Brahman's coach dubbed the MDRL as one of the highest quality local leagues he has seen.

The well-travelled Jye Ingebrigtsen played footy at an Intrust Super Cup level and brought a decorated shelf of coaching achievements to Brahmans.

The 29-year-old had a run in Mackay eight years ago.

He spent his first year playing with Brothers and the next with Souths Sharks.

He also made the Foley Shield team in 2012.

Ingebrigtsen migrated south to the Sunshine Coast and played with the Falcons for the Queensland Cup.

His coaching, captaining career started in 2015 for the Harvey Bay Seagulls in the Bundaberg competition and he soon won his first premiership in 2016.

Since then he moved to Cairns in 2017 leading the Mareeba Gladiators to third.

He got his start with the ISC, last year, coaching Northern Pride's Mal Meninga team while being assistant coach for the ISC team under Ty Williams.

Facing his old team first up in the MDRL season Ingebrigtsen saw the Brothers clash with a humerus irony.

"It's interesting, I thought it was a good little welcoming back to Mackay,” he said.

Up against Brothers, Wests and Souths in the first three weeks, Ingebrigtsen said it would not be an easy entry to the season.

"I've been able to watch both Wests and Souths in the trials . . . I was impressed with those two the most,” he said.

"Souths have recruited very heavily and from what I've seen of Wests they're very structured, big strong outfit.”

Brahmans faced a decent turnover between seasons but Ingebrigtsen felt the A-Grade team filled the gaps well.

"We have some quality players, It's just down to time and getting used to playing together,” he said.

Aidan Cureton