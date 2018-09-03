Well, water you up to?

MAKE IT RAIN: The fire hose proved to be the main attraction at the Fire and Rescue Station Open Day .

MAKE IT RAIN: The fire hose proved to be the main attraction at the Fire and Rescue Station Open Day . Claudia Alp

A FIRE hose might be effective for extinguishing a flame but it failed to douse the excitement for children attending the Fire And Rescue Station Open Day in Proserpine on Saturday.

The $3.15million station, which was officially opened in May, is home to two fire trucks and a range of multi-use facilities including a training and incident co-ordination centre and breathing apparatus and other safety equipment.

The station, located on Hinschen St in Proserpine, is a base for 20 auxiliary firefighters who are engaged by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on a part-time basis while many also juggle other jobs.

The station was thrown open to the public on Saturday, allowing visitors the opportunity to discover what had been installed since the opening.

Those who visited the station were treated to a tour of the facilities followed by an opportunity to sit in the fire trucks and explore the many gadgets, attachments and other equipment on the trucks.

However, much to the amusement of firefighters, the highlight of the day for many was the fire hose -the equivalent of a pop-up water park.

Whent the water was turned on excited children ran about under the resulting shower, laughing and screaming as they took turns directing the hose under the watchful eyes of a QFES member.

QFES Inspector Russell Collier travelled from Mackay for the open day and said it had been organised in response to community interest in the new station with people keen to see what it looked like and how it operated.

"The open day is to invite the community into what is a great facility built by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to provide that emergency service, or a place to operate from, to the people of Proserpine and the wider community,” he said.

"It's to showcase the equipment that the station has and the dedication of the people who operate out of this fire station to supply that service to the community.

"The crew are really happy about the fact that the community has come on down to look at the station, to look at the facility and of course to interact and enjoy certain aspects of the day.”