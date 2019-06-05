Nurse navigator's Troy Wake and Genny White with MHHS executive director of nursing and midwifery Julie Rampton.

A PATIENT first focus and holistic approach to health care has enabled the Nurse Navigator program to ease the burden on rural hospitals.

The initiative has allowed patients to navigate the health care system more easily, and connect them to technology and other resources to help better manage their treatment.

Nurse Navigator team leader Troy Wake said the service had made great strides in closing the gap in health care provided in rural and metro regions.

The Proserpine-based rural generalist nurse said the emergence of tele-health had enabled rural patients to have a more active role in their treatment.

She said if patients were linked to these services they could care for themselves without going to hospital with acute presentations.

"The base of our program is hospital avoidance, so engaging patients in their care and empowering them to self-care, which will in turn remove that dependency on the hospitals,” Ms Wake said.

"If we link them in with the services, they can care for themselves without coming to hospital with acute presentations.

"It doesn't matter about location, we're all entitled to the same health service.”

Appointed nurses in the Mackay Hospital and Health Service specialise in stroke, palliative care, emergency department frequent presentations, mental health, generalist, ambulatory and aged care. There are also three dedicated rural generalists at Proserpine, Moranbah and Bowen.

Mackay aged care Nurse Navigator Genny White said the program enabled the consultants and allied health team to provide a more holistic treatment for the patient. She said the benefits had provided cost and efficiency benefits for health services.

"There was an instance where we had a patient with limited mobility and it was very difficult for him to get out,” Ms White said.

"It meant an ambulance trip to and from his house in Walkerston, so a Nurse Navigator was to go out and tele-health with him (via) an iPad.

"At the end of the day it makes the lives of our patients easier.”

A budget announcement in Brisbane yesterday by Health Minister Steven Miles confirmed the government would fund the Nurse Navigator program well into the future.

Ms Wake, a former clinical nurse consultant in heart failure and chronic disease, said the program had proved its worth in improving patient care, and the announcement meant only good things for the sector.

"It (was) a bit pressured ... are we secured in the health service or not? It really is a commitment that we do make a difference to the health service,” she said.

"There's only 10 of us in our team, we all work together and there's always a bit of underlying pressure there about what's happening with the job.

"We just want to own it and make the best of it.”