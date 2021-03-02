A group of Sydney fishermen were not fully equipped for their monster find on the weekend after they reeled in a mammoth 395kg tiger shark during a fishing competition.

Port Hacking Game Fishing Club member Paul Barning and his crew, on a boat dubbed the "Dark Horse", were photographed struggling to fit the huge fish onto their vessel.

The tiger shark was caught on a 15kg break line about 15km off the coast, between Botany Bay and Port Hacking, during the NSW Game Fishing Association Interclub State Championships over the weekend.

A shark weighing 394.5kg was caught during a fishing competition on the weekend. Picture: Facebook

The team on Dark Horse took 45 minutes to reel the fish in on Sunday.

Port Hacking Game Fishing Club member Paul Barning caught the shark. Picture: Facebook

The successful catch came after the crew lost a fish they had hooked a day earlier after spending a gruelling six hours trying to bring it on board.

The shark was brought into shore, weighed, and then given to scientists for marine research.

Social media pictures showed crowds surrounding the carcass as it was weighed.

Mr Barning and the club did not wish to comment on their catch.

According to the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the common shark species can grow up to 600cm in length and weigh up to 1000kg and are more popular among game fishers over commercial fishers because of their low market value.

Born about 50-75cm long, the average tiger shark will grow to about 287-330cm in length.

NSWGFA records shows that the largest tiger shark caught was a 694.5kg male landed by Jason Hewitt from Swansea in 2008.

While the animal isn't protected in Australia, there have been growing calls from the Australian Marine Conservation Society and the Humane Society International for them to be listed as endangered after a study found a shocking 71 per cent decline in their population over three decades.

Originally published as We're gonna need a bigger boat: 400kg shark caught