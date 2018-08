Celebrating the magic of the reef at the 2018 Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday.

Celebrating the magic of the reef at the 2018 Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday. PETER CARRUTHERS

ONE of the weekend's Whitsunday Reef Festival highlights, the Rotary Street Parade, took over Airlie Beach's main street at 4pm yesterday.

Scores of community members dressed up to represent their organisations, schools and businesses for a truly magical sight keeping to this year's theme: " The Reef - it's magic!"

For a full wrap make sure you pick up a copy of the Whitsunday Times this Thursday.