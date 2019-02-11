Driver with whopping BAC stuns police

DRINK DRIVING: Drivers put their own life and that of others at risk whenever they drink and drive.

A West Australian man nabbed by police for drink-driving had so much alcohol in his system the officers who caught him were bewildered he was even awake.

Taking to social media, officers from Derby Police posted a photo of the man's blood-alcohol reading - a reading equivalent to being under the influence of surgical anaesthetic.

"The male subject to a breath test by Derby Police this morning provided a reading that biologically shouldn't even be possible," the station wrote.

"The male had a BAC of 0.341% which is like driving whilst under a surgical anaesthetic or being in a coma. Oh, and he has two prior life disqualifications."

Police said the man's reading was ’scientifically impossible’. Picture: WA Police

The post has gone wild on social media with hundreds of commenters left scratching their heads.

"Excuse me sir, I believe you have some blood in your alcohol," Braydon Ricetti wrote.

"Well done to the police for catching this person! Now let's hope they stay off the road for good," Samantha-Louise Curley added.

WA Police regularly expose drink-drivers on social media.

Just before New Year's Eve, police from Wagin in the state's south tweeted terrifying images from a car crash and revealed the driver had been so drunk he couldn't even stand.

"Drinking and driving home from the pub when you are so drunk you cannot stand up never ends well," Wagin Police wrote.

"Police were left scratching their heads how he managed to survive."