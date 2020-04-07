Menu
ISOLATION: 11 staff members at West Moreton Health have isolated after they came into contact with someone later diagnosed with coronavirus. Photo: Iain Curry
Health

West Moreton Health staff in isolation after virus scare

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
7th Apr 2020 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:25 PM
ELEVEN West Moreton Health staff have been isolated as a precaution, after they came into contact with a person later confirmed to have coronavirus.

West Moreton Health took to social media this afternoon to reassure the public that it was safe to visit the Ipswich Hospital.

"Please do not be concerned about coming to Ipswich Hospital for any appointments including if you need to go to the Emergency Department," the post said.

"We are practising rigorous infection control and prevention."

A contractor who carried out maintenance work at a pathology lab at Ipswich Hospital later tested positive to coronavirus.

West Moreton Health confirmed the 11 staff were well and said hospital services were not affected and no members of the public were at risk.

 

Have you had a coronavirus scare? Let us know by emailing ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au

coronavirus covid19 ipswich hospital queensland health west moreton health
Gatton Star

