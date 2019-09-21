EVERY WINNER, PHOTOS: Western gardens bloom in dry

FAY Corbett is making Western Downs gardening history.

For the first time in the Chinchilla Horticultural Society two-decade long competition, a garden not connected to town water supply has come out as reserve champion and nearly took out the grand champion title.

Only one point separated Mrs Corbett's and Ken and Alison Young's magnificent gardens.

Mrs Corbett took first place in both the permanent plant and the country garden category and second place in the front appearance section at the awards evening on Monday.

"I was quite surprised to come home with anything if I'm being honest," Mrs Corbett said.

"I wasn't even going to enter the competition but two lovely members talked me into it one day when I was in town grabbing a coffee."

This year's contest has had a bumper crop of competition, with 32 entrants across the 14 categories.

"This has been our biggest competition to date," society president Lindsay Marsden said.

"Our judges were blown away with the efforts particularly with the awfully dry conditions everyone is facing right now."

A wedding celebrant by day, Mrs Corbett said sharing her garden with the Western Downs had become the highlight of her profession and she said she is excited to open her garden up to public.

"I love having people come here to celebrate their special day. It's nice to have people appreciate all your work and passion.

This was Mrs Corbett's first time entering the gardening competition but the veteran green thumb said she swore by regular healthy lashings of fertiliser and mulch.

"If I'm really lucky sometimes I can even pinch a bit of my husband's hay."

The garden is available to view throughout the week, bar Sunday mornings.

Photos View Photo Gallery

LIONS-CHINCHILLA HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY ANNUAL GARDEN COMPETITION - 2019

Class 1: Business or Public Building Yard, School or Churches

1st Chinchilla Christian College, Oak Street, Chinchilla

2nd Stayover by Ausco, Zeller Street, Chinchilla

3rd Chinchilla Dental Practice, Heeney Street, Chinchilla

Class 2: New Gardeners or Novice - Open to any garden which has never placed 1st in any adult Garden Competition.

1st John and Heather Mason, 176 Ainsworth Street, Chinchilla

2nd Glenn Edwards, 14 Nowland Street, Chinchilla

3rd Garry and Mary Blinco, 87 Sommerfeld Crescent, Chinchilla

Class 3: Senior - 65 years and over. Excluded from entering Classes 8,9,10 and 11.

1ST Don and Cheryl Fyfe, 1 Cole Street, Chinchilla

2nd Betty Lechner, 7 Turner Street, Chinchilla

3rd Jim and Bev Dwyer, 35 Condamine Street, Chinchilla

Class 4: Permanent Fruit, Vegetable or both, combined garden.

1st Fran and Gary Walker, 556 Dahlers Road, Chinchilla

2nd Lindsay and Doreen Marsden, 6 Covington Street, Chinchilla

3rd Garry and Mary Blinco, 87 Sommerfeld Crescent, Chinchilla

Class 5: Covered/enclosed Outdoor Living Area e.g. bbq or poolside area.

1st Wayne and Margaret Knudsen, 228 Tara Road, Chinchilla

2nd Eunice Kitto, 4 Sommerfeld Crescent, Chinchilla

3rd Glenn Edwards, 14 Nowland Street, Chinchilla

Class 6: Front appearance town and country, judged from position nominated by entrant.

1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street, Chinchilla

2nd Fay Corbett, 25375 Warrego Highway, Chinchilla

3rd Jeff Laws, 252 Gormley's Road, Chinchilla

Class 7: Flower Bed.

1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street, Chinchilla

2nd Tony and Cheryl Henningsen, 12 Covington Street, Chinchilla

3rd Don and Cheryl Fyfe, 1 Cole Street, Chinchilla

Class 8: Town garden under 1 acre = 4,000 sq.m. Excluded from entering Classes 3 and 11.

1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street, Chinchilla

2nd Jock Bennett, 56 Heeney Street, Chinchilla

3rd Amanda Olsen, 57 Park Street, Chinchilla

Class 9: Town acreage over 1 acre. Excluded from entering Classes 3 and 11.

1st Wayne and Margaret Knudsen, 228 Tara Road, Chinchilla

2nd Daphne Taylor, 61 Rideer Street, Chinchilla

3rd Jeff Laws, 252 Gormley's Road, Chinchilla

Class 10: Country garden - not connected to town water. Excluded from entering Classes 3 and 11.

1st Fay Corbett, 25375 Warrego Highway, Chinchilla

2nd Fran and Gary Walker, 556, Dahlers Road, Chinchilla

3rd Ann and Bob Budgen, 302 Old Tara Road, Wieambilla

Class 11: Permanent plant garden, no annuals necessary, excluded from enterinh Classes 3,8,9 and 10.

1st Fay Corbett, 25375 Warrego Highway, Chinchilla

Tied (2nd Tony and Cheryl Henninsen, 12 Covington Street, Chinchilla

(2nd Amanda Olsen, 57 Park Street, Chinchilla

3rd Fran and Gary Walker, 556 Dahlers Road, Chinchilla

Class 12: Decorated Garden Area. No more than 4 sq.m. in any configuration. Please define area. 2019 Theme is "Red and White". Open to all.

1st Jim and Bev Dwyer, 35 Covington Street,Chinchilla

2nd Chinchilla Christian College, Oak Street, Chinchilla

3rd Wilma Cann, 7 McIntyre Street, C

hinchilla

Class 13: Good neighbours.

1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street

Paul and Michelle Sheehan, 29 Evans Street

2nd Daphne Taylor, 61 Rider Street

Bernadette Lenihan, 59 Rider Street

Class 14: Best Decorated "Spring Shop Window Display".

1st Mullins Mitre 10

2nd Mensland

3RD Petunia's Fashions

Nancee Kaefer Memorial Trophy - Cut Flower Competition

1st Daphne Taylor

2nd Heather Mason

3rd Betty Lechner

Patron's Trophy - Donated to Class 12 by Shirley Allen

Jim and Bev Dwyer

The Daphne Pain Memorial Trophy - Donated by members of the Pain family.

Fay Corbett

This Year's Reserve Champion

Fay Corbett

Grand Champion for 2019

Ken and Alison Young

Class 1: Business or Public Building Yard, School or Churches

1st Chinchilla Christian College, Oak Street, Chinchilla

2nd Stayover by Ausco, Zeller Street, Chinchilla

3rd Chinchilla Dental Practice, Heeney Street, Chinchilla

Class 2: New Gardeners or Novice - Open to any garden which has never placed 1st in any adult Garden Competition.

1st John and Heather Mason, 176 Ainsworth Street, Chinchilla

2nd Glenn Edwards, 14 Nowland Street, Chinchilla

3rd Garry and Mary Blinco, 87 Sommerfeld Crescent, Chinchilla

Class 3: Senior - 65 years and over. Excluded from entering Classes 8,9,10 and 11.

1ST Don and Cheryl Fyfe, 1 Cole Street, Chinchilla

2nd Betty Lechner, 7 Turner Street, Chinchilla

3rd Jim and Bev Dwyer, 35 Condamine Street, Chinchilla

Class 4: Permanent Fruit, Vegetable or both, combined garden.

1st Fran and Gary Walker, 556 Dahlers Road, Chinchilla

2nd Lindsay and Doreen Marsden, 6 Covington Street, Chinchilla

3rd Garry and Mary Blinco, 87 Sommerfeld Crescent, Chinchilla

Class 5: Covered/enclosed Outdoor Living Area e.g. bbq or poolside area.

1st Wayne and Margaret Knudsen, 228 Tara Road, Chinchilla

2nd Eunice Kitto, 4 Sommerfeld Crescent, Chinchilla

3rd Glenn Edwards, 14 Nowland Street, Chinchilla

Class 6: Front appearance town and country, judged from position nominated by entrant.

1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street, Chinchilla

2nd Fay Corbett, 25375 Warrego Highway, Chinchilla

3rd Jeff Laws, 252 Gormley's Road, Chinchilla

Class 7: Flower Bed.

1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street, Chinchilla

2nd Tony and Cheryl Henningsen, 12 Covington Street, Chinchilla

3rd Don and Cheryl Fyfe, 1 Cole Street, Chinchilla

Class 8: Town garden under 1 acre = 4,000 sq.m. Excluded from entering Classes 3 and 11.

1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street, Chinchilla

2nd Jock Bennett, 56 Heeney Street, Chinchilla

3rd Amanda Olsen, 57 Park Street, Chinchilla

Class 9: Town acreage over 1 acre. Excluded from entering Classes 3 and 11.

1st Wayne and Margaret Knudsen, 228 Tara Road, Chinchilla

2nd Daphne Taylor, 61 Rideer Street, Chinchilla

3rd Jeff Laws, 252 Gormley's Road, Chinchilla

Class 10: Country garden - not connected to town water. Excluded from entering Classes 3 and 11.

1st Fay Corbett, 25375 Warrego Highway, Chinchilla

2nd Fran and Gary Walker, 556, Dahlers Road, Chinchilla

3rd Ann and Bob Budgen, 302 Old Tara Road, Wieambilla

Class 11: Permanent plant garden, no annuals necessary, excluded from enterinh Classes 3,8,9 and 10.

1st Fay Corbett, 25375 Warrego Highway, Chinchilla

Tied (2nd Tony and Cheryl Henninsen, 12 Covington Street, Chinchilla

(2nd Amanda Olsen, 57 Park Street, Chinchilla

3rd Fran and Gary Walker, 556 Dahlers Road, Chinchilla

Class 12: Decorated Garden Area. No more than 4 sq.m. in any configuration. Please define area. 2019 Theme is "Red and White". Open to all.

1st Jim and Bev Dwyer, 35 Covington Street,Chinchilla

2nd Chinchilla Christian College, Oak Street, Chinchilla

3rd Wilma Cann, 7 McIntyre Street, C

hinchilla

Class 13: Good neighbours.

1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street

Paul and Michelle Sheehan, 29 Evans Street

2nd Daphne Taylor, 61 Rider Street

Bernadette Lenihan, 59 Rider Street

Class 14: Best Decorated "Spring Shop Window Display".

1st Mullins Mitre 10

2nd Mensland

3RD Petunia's Fashions

Nancee Kaefer Memorial Trophy - Cut Flower Competition

1st Daphne Taylor

2nd Heather Mason

3rd Betty Lechner

Patron's Trophy - Donated to Class 12 by Shirley Allen

Jim and Bev Dwyer

The Daphne Pain Memorial Trophy - Donated by members of the Pain family.

Fay Corbett

This Year's Reserve Champion

Fay Corbett

Grand Champion for 2019

Ken and Alison Young