Is this the western Whitsundays tourism game-changer?

HISTORY: The site of the No.1 Mine in Collinsville before the laying of the new concrete pathways. Supplied

CARTS of coal may no longer leave this mine, but its historical ground will once again be filled with activity.

In what could be a gamechanger for the local tourism industry, the first stage of plans to open up the heritage-listed No. 1 Mine site in Collinsville to the public is almost complete, with its official opening at the 100 years of mining celebration.

On April 24, 1964, the last skip of coal was hauled from the mine and the shafts sealed.

After more than 50 years of negotiations, the site was given to the Collinsville, Scottville and District Historical Society (CSDHS) to be used for cultural and historical purposes.

Since then, the CSDHS has worked closely with mining company Glencore, to gain approvals and help lay about 600 metres of pathways around the site to allow visitors to walk around and explore.

Treasurer of the CSDHS, Ray Wallace, said although the site was starting to near the completion of its first stage of work, it hadn't been smooth sailing.

CSDHS were granted trustee for the reserve of land the mine site is located on, subject to conditions, in 2008.

Investigations into the reserve determined there was a native title over the land, therefore the offer for the society to become trustees over the land would be subject to an indigenous land use agreement to be negotiated with the Birrah people.

In early 2019 CSDHS were advised that their application to obtain the No 1 Mine Site for cultural and historical purposes had been assessed and they had met all the requirements of the Commonwealth Native Title Act 1993 and their application had been approved.

WOW: The 'A' frame at the Collinsville No. 1 Mine site. Supplied

Mr Wallace said it had been 'all hands on deck' since receiving the application approval.

"We've been in there as much as possible cleaning up everything, making it presentable and getting the place to look great," he said.

"Glencore assisted us in donating about 600 metres of railed concrete pathway around the site so people can see the history in the site.

"There's so much to see that you just can't see elsewhere, including structures like the large 'A' frame, with its winches and structures still intact."

The final goal of the mine site is to transform it into a museum displaying all aspects of life in the community and mining.

It is hoped the mine site would become a great tourist opportunity, and give travellers another reason to come to Collinsville.

"We will have signs up at areas like the RV Park to contact the historical society and we will be able to open it up to them and walk them through," Mr Wallace said.

Steam engine generators in the old mine powerhouse. Supplied

"Our goal for this project has always been to give tourists another reason to be in Collinsville.

"The future plans are to gain access to structures, like the old workshop and power station, and check their safe so we can open up the site even more.

"We're also looking to restore structures like the original administration building to its former glory."

The CSDHS is also hoping to attract school children from around the region to learn about the history of mining.

Mr Wallace said getting children involved in history is important in the ongoing efforts to conserve sites like the No. 1 Mine site.

"Everyone is looking for younger members and we're no different," he said.

"Opening up sites like this will hopefully have the younger generation more interested in history and will help the historical society, and the mine, moving forward."