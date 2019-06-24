Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac
Westpac
Business

Westpac vows remuneration changes

24th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

Westpac will make changes to its next remuneration proposal after shareholders voted against it at the previous annual general meeting, chairman Lindsay Maxsted says.

"The board is disappointed we did not meet your expectations on executive remuneration and we are determined to do so in 2019," the chairman of Australia's second largest bank told shareholders in a letter released to the ASX on Monday.

Mr Maxsted said the board would listen to shareholder feedback and set out the outcomes in its 2019 annual report in early November.

More Stories

pay dispute westpac

Top Stories

    Why 25 American teachers have landed in Bowen

    premium_icon Why 25 American teachers have landed in Bowen

    News "There was no hesitation in bringing the cohort back for a second visit to the Bowen region".

    Feedback open on $1b coal mine

    premium_icon Feedback open on $1b coal mine

    Environment "This would create more jobs and economic activity for the region."

    COMMENT: In defence of Israel Folau's crowd funding

    COMMENT: In defence of Israel Folau's crowd funding

    Opinion Australian Christian Lobby boss defends Folau

    VIDEO: ‘Sickening' moment teen allegedly attacks possum

    premium_icon VIDEO: ‘Sickening' moment teen allegedly attacks possum

    Crime Animal cruelty charges have been laid over a "sickening" attack