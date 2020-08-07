Menu
Clint Broomham slides over to score in last season’s finals series against Wests.
Rugby League

Wests’ ‘nemesis’ returns to haunt them again

callum dick
7th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
CRAIG Menkins thought he had escaped Clint Broomham when the Whitsunday Brahmans announced they would not contest the 2020 season.

Instead the star hooker - and bane of Wests Tigers' 2019 existence - will again be a thorn in their side this weekend.

Broomham will start at 9 for Souths in Sunday's all-Mackay affair at Shark Park and Menkins knows just how damaging the premiership winner can be.

"The hooker. He killed us last year in that grand final. He was our nemesis all year really," Menkins said of Broomham.

"He's one of the best players in the competition. We'll have to keep an eye on him."

Another notable name is Jacob Bourke. The halfback was at Wests in 2018 and his kicking game will be an asset for the Sharks on Sunday.

Menkins expects a tough hitout against Souths, who impressed in patches in an away loss to Townsville Brothers last weekend.

"They'll be hard to beat there's no doubt about that - particularly at their home ground," Menkins said.

"The side they've pulled together looks very strong. And to go up there for their first game against Townsville is a hard ask. I'm sure they'll be strong this week."

The A-Grade action kicks off at Shark Park on Sunday at 3pm.

RLMD A-Grade Round 2 -

Saturday - (6pm) - Norths v Mackay Brothers at Peggy Banfield Park, Townsville

Saturday (6pm) - Carltons v Townsville Brothers at Jack Manski Oval, Townsville

Sunda (3pm) - Souths v Wests at Shark Park, Mackay

BYE: Magpies

