Wests take on Bowen at Townsville

Matthew Bowen will coach Townsville rugby league team the Western Lions this year. He is rumoured to be running on the pitch with his team this weekend against Wests Tigers.

Matthew Bowen will coach Townsville rugby league team the Western Lions this year. He is rumoured to be running on the pitch with his team this weekend against Wests Tigers.

LESS is more for Wests Tigers, who will play the first of just two pre-season trial matches this weekend.

On Saturday the Mackay A-Grade side goes into its annual pre-season match against Townsville's Western Lions.

Coached by former North Queensland Cowboys great Matt Bowen, the Lions will be out to repeat their 30-22 win against the Tigers last year.

Tigers coach Craig Menkins said there were rumours Bowen would play at the weekend.

The Mackay coach said the potential of coming up against the former NRL legend motivated his men, especially the younger ones, to play their best footy.

"We have a few young blokes in A-Grade and they're very excited to play against him," Menkins said.

The Tigers coach said his decision to play two trials came with the caution of injury.

Last year's premiership runners-up already suffered a big blow when exciting prospect Paul Roberts went down in the City-Country match with an injured shoulder.

Wests Tigers coach Craig Menkins said the potential to play against an NRL great had only motivated his A-Grade team.

"He could be out for a while … we haven't had scans and all of that, but he's likely out for the start of the season," Menkins said.

Captain Jake Eden will also miss the pre-season games while he recovers from shoulder surgery.

The Tigers boss is confident he has access to enough depth to cover the losses.

"We've made three grand finals in a row in both grades, so we have the depth and some good young players coming through," he said.

"So it's time for them to step up, especially in those early rounds."

Eden should be ready to run on in Round 1.

While other clubs booked up to four trials, Menkins said he was happy to preserve some bodies.

"We'll have a good hit-out this weekend and the next," he said.

"I'm not saying one way is right. I'm happy with the two trials, but I understand why clubs want to start strong with only 14 rounds in the season."

Menkins commended three young players who had impressed during the Tigers' pre-season.

"Kyle Hussey … Connor McDermott and Jack Mitchell played Under-19s last year and they have been the standouts," he said.

"They'll be in the mix for A-Grade spots and will likely get a run with A-Grade this weekend."

Menkins' men will host RLM rivals the Sarina Crocodiles on March 14 for their second pre-season trial.