Wests Tigers top Brahmans in grand final rematch

SHOW DOWN: The Whitsunday Brahmans in a 2017 grand final grudge match went down to Wests Tigers.

SHOW DOWN: The Whitsunday Brahmans in a 2017 grand final grudge match went down to Wests Tigers. Tamera Francis

The men from Walkerston looked to have spent the whole off season "stewing” over "what could've been?” after losing both Reserve Grade and A-Grade Grand Finals last season; the latter to the Whitsunday Brahmans.

In the A-Grade the Wests Tigers defeated the Metropole Hotel Brahmans 24-6, in a game that was riddled with minor technical errors.

At full time Wests Tigers reserves defeated the Murphy Brahmans 54-16, who struggled in the fast paced game, which wasn't helped by the intimidating and quick Wests defence tactics.

The Brahmans had everything, a title to defend, a huge crowd and pre-game fireworks, but local teams weren't able to replicate those fireworks on-field with both grades losing to well oiled Tigers sides.

Brody Elson had a strong game in the forward pack which was under attack for the whole 80 minutes.

Wests were hungry from the get go with superior line speed and dominant defence which saw the Brahmans starved of possession in the opening half.

The Brahmans did themselves no favours losing possession several times in the opening quarter, which led to Wests first two tries.

Going into the half time break trailing 18-0 the Brahmans captain coach Sam Key emphasised the importance of ball security to his players and suggested that if the Brahmans could match the intensity of their opponents, the game was far from over

Until a penalty in the 60th minute which saw Wests extend their lead to 20 points the Brahmans were matching the opposition's intensity.

A glimmer of hope and a comeback was possible when Kay crossed the left corner, with Key converting from the sideline to take the deficit to 14 points.

Despite all their efforts and many close calls the Brahmans weren't able to penetrate the Tigers try line in the final stages of the match and a consolation try on the buzzer the final nail in the coffin for the Brahmans.

The Powered by Murphy Reserve Grade Brahmans tackled the opening game with a strong team on paper, but fell short to a well prepared Tigers side who capitalised on a number of the Brahmans unforced errors.

Coach Bob Whitton wasn't too phased by the disappointing result, but felt for the strong crowd who showed up in droves to support the defending champions,"we will make it up to them next game”, he said.

Individually Whitton was happy with the players' efforts, but conceded that "they weren't playing as a team yet, in defence or attack”.

Wests Tigers retained the Matt Alderton Shield with two wins for the night over the Brahmans.

Teams will head North for their first away games of the year against the Magpies this Sunday, the Powered by Murphy Reserve Grade Brahmans will take to Solegenkin Oval at 1pm, followed by the Metropole Hotel A-Grade at 3pm.