WET AND WILD: Bowen Offshore Superboats make a splash

Team Maritimo 11 took home the win for the weekend. Jordan Gilliland

IT WAS a wet and wild weekend in Bowen as Round 2 of the Offshore Superboats came to town.

Large crowds lined the Bowen Jetty and Starboard Drive as a fleet of five Supercat Extreme and five Supercat Outboard racers battled it out on Bowen Harbour.

Team Maritimo 11 were named the overall winners of the event, taking home the top honours following a series of closely fought battles over the weekend.

The final stoush between Maritimo 11 and competitor Dynamic Racing came down to a nailbiting finish, with only seven seconds separating the race boats.

The event got off to a blazing start on Saturday as Team Maritimo 12 caught fire after a suspected oil leak resulted in an engine failure before the first race began.

The Hulk roars through the race track. Jordan Gilliland

Offshore Superboats Club president Conn Saloumidis, said it was unfortunate for the Maritimo team, but "that's just motorsports”.

"The team took the boat out ready to race and unfortunately a hose burst and it went up in flames,” Mr Saloumidis said.

"The safety crew got in and had the fire out very quickly, but there was substantial damage and the team were advised to not race the boat with the damage.

"It's unfortunate, considering the amount of effort it is to get these boats up here, but that's just racing.”

Mr Saloumidis, who is also the owner of Team SUV Simrad, was not without his own horror moment as the race boat flipped over in the last race of the weekend.

A fierce battle between Team 88 Offshore and Team SUV Simrad saw the boat catch a wash and lightly spin over.

All occupants of the boat were unharmed, with Mr Saloumidis saying the only thing hurt was their pride.

"The boats are designed to go along at 100-mile-an-hour and flip over and hit the lid and not break,” he said.

"The engines have to be torn down and the electrics will need to be seen to, but the important thing is that the race crew were assisted straight away and were healthy.”

Team Dynamic Racing dangles above the marina as it is lifted out of the water. Jordan Gilliland

Away from the racecourse there was action everywhere for attendees to enjoy, including rock climbing, tomato stomping, live entertainment, motorkhana and helicopter flights.

Bowen Collinsville Enterprise chairman Paul McLaughlin believed it had been the best Superboats event run in Bowen.

"There were thousands of people lining the shore and watching from the water, which is amazing to see,” Mr McLaughlin said.

"We hope that the superboats not only entertained the locals, but injected spending in to the local economy.”

Mr Saloumidis said the teams were already looking forward to a return to Bowen next year.

"Without a doubt this was the best Bowen Offshore Superboats event we've seen. The new pit layout to get closer to the action and the shorter racetrack will definitely be returning next year,” he said.