Wet weather hampers play

BOWLS: Everything about this last week can be described as "wet”.

There was no coaching on Monday or Thursday, no bowls on Wednesday afternoon, but luckily the heavens cleared for Friday afternoon roll-ups and lots of locals came along for the Friday Night Barefoot Bowls and everyone had a great time.

Thank you to those people who attended and to Peter Barrett and Andrew Butler for volunteering their time to cater for everyone.

Saturday morning 12 bowlers attended the Scroungers games with Nik Fernbach winning the day.

This Saturday, January 19 will be the final for the 2018 season and then the 2019 season begins.

Sunday social bowls had a fantastic roll up of players with 26 bowlers taking to the green and six of those were visitors from the United Kingdom and Brisbane who had a great time playing each other.

Play was cut short due to another deluge of rain but we did manage to get enough ends played to announce winners for the day.

Margaret Heeney and Bob Spees defeated Jim Cairns and Margo Stanley 9-7 with the lowest winning margin of the day.

Other games were John Fielding, Ash Warland and Betty Nicolle defeated Lyn Graham, Nik Fernbach and Graeme Herd 21-6.

Lu Rogan and Tony Whitehorn had a draw with Bob Fenney and Henny Tattam 15-15. Paul Osborne, Rick Brunell and Steve Tattam defeated Herb Secomb, Terry Clarke and Betty Whitehorn 16-12.

Business House Bowls commenced on January 16.

More teams are needed, so if your business fancies getting a group of four players together, please contact Jayne at the club on 4946 7656.

Don't forget the Australia Day Breakfast and Bowls, please put your name on the list at the club or ring Jayne once again to put your name down.

Our club Open Day will be on Sunday, February 24 in conjunction with the Whitsunday Cruise Carnival, a couple more teams are needed for this great day, the prizes are very generous and we thank Cruise Whitsundays for their continued support of our club.

We do have another bowls challenge starting on the first Friday of each month at 5pm sharp.

Cost $10 per player, first 12-20 players only and will run for four weeks only until the next round starts on the first of the next month.

Format will be two bowls pairs, a flyer with conditions of play will be up at the club for all to see.