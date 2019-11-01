Menu
Rain is forecast for the region over the next few days.
Weather

Wet weather: Stormy, rainy weekend ahead for CQ

Melanie Plane
1st Nov 2019 3:00 AM
MODERATE to fresh south-easterly trade winds will persist along the Mackay and Whitsunday coastline into the weekend.

A high over the northern Tasman Sea is extending a ridge along the east coast, but is expected to weaken over the next few days.

“A surface trough moving west through inland Queensland fed plenty of moisture into central and western districts, and interacted with an upper trough over the southwest to produce extensive cloud areas with showers, patchy rain and thunderstorms over inland Queensland yesterday,” the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“Another trough system bringing showers and storms will move through central and southern Queensland on the weekend, and off the southern coast on Tuesday.”

The Bureau’s coastal waters forecast for Bowen to St Lawrence predicts easterly winds of 10 to 15 knots today, reaching 15-20 knots at times from late morning.

Inshore winds south of Sarina will tend east to north-easterly with afternoon sea breezes.

On Saturday, similar wind conditions have been forecast.

