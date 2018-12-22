Wetsunday confusion

CONFUSION: Anna Einsiedler and Lara Lutz have no idea what's going on with Tropical Cyclone Owen either.

CONFUSION: Anna Einsiedler and Lara Lutz have no idea what's going on with Tropical Cyclone Owen either. Claudia Alp

THE forecast 'zombie' cyclone huffed, but ran out of the forecast puff by the time it hit the Central Coast and Whitsunday region.

The region prepared for the worst and residents, particularly boaties, have expressed frustrations at being advised to move their vessels into the marina, with a mid-sized boat costing about $500, with some saying it was all for nothing.

The Buearu of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said that Hamilton Island, had recorded over 130mm of rain in the last week, and that some areas in the region did record in excess of 100mm.

"We didn't see any reformation of Tropical Cyclone Owen, in the region which was what we (the BoM) were forecasting,” Mr Thompson said.

"Instead we saw the low dissipate and most of the rain fall was north of the Whitsundays, but 100 mm is considered good rain anywhere in the world.”

Hamilton Island weather observations show the weather was much more severe last week. The highest recorded rainfall for the month was on December 9, with 83mm recorded and the strongest wind gust was on December 8, with 102km/h.

Sunday evening saw a Jetstar flight from Brisbane circle above Whitsunday Coast Airport, unable to land due to poor visibility.

Mr Thompson said the temperamental and indecisive nature of Tropical Cyclone Owen was unusual.

"I wouldn't say it's the normal thing for a cyclone to do. With the Cape York Peninsula, we have seen cyclones cross from the Coral Sea into the Gulf and in doing so they turn back into a low-pressure system,” he said.

"The Gulf of Carpentaria is a very hot body of water. Any low-pressure system that does sit in the gulf, can sometimes redevelop into a Tropical Cyclone.

"Given that Owen did get into that gulf, and it did sit there for a few days, it redeveloped into a tropical cyclone.”