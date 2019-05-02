Wetter than normal in Proserpine

RAINFALL: Just over 166mm of rain fell in Proserpine in April.

RAINFALL: Just over 166mm of rain fell in Proserpine in April. Roland Magnusson

PROSERPINE had a wetter April than usual this year, with 166.6mm recorded.

Official Bureau of Meteorology figures at Whitsunday Coast Airport showed that rain fell on 16 days, with the start and the end of the month seeing most of the rain.

The 24 hours until 9am on April 25 was the wettest day in Proserpine, with 56.6mm recorded.

The other three wettest days for the month were within a few days of that, with 17.8mm on April 26, 17.4mm on April 23 and 17mm on April 24.

The only other time the rainfall made it into double figures was in the 24 hours until 9am on April 5 when 12mm fell.

This April's rainfall was well above the historical mean for the month of 120.6mm.

However, it was lower than the 198mm recorded in April last year.

Day time temperatures sat around an average of 28.1 degrees Celscius and varied by less than five degrees for the month.

This is only slightly lower than the historical mean of 28.7°C for the month.

The hottest day was 29.5°C recorded on April 11, while the coldest day was 24.8°C on April 23.

Night time temperatures varied between 17.6°C on April 10 and 23.2°C on April 3.

The mean night time temperature for the month was 20.4°C, up slightly on the historical April average of 19.2°C.