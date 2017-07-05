WFC almost pull off massive upset

TIGHT TUSSLE: James McEvoy-Bowe (pictured in action last week), put WFC level with his strike against Magpies.

SOCCER: For the second consecutive week, the Whitsunday Football Club Premier Mens side have put in an outstanding performance that's shown they can compete with any team this year.

Playing the Magpies for the second week in a row and despite going into half-time 1-0 down courtesy of a Magpies penalty, WFC were always in the match in the 3-2 loss.

Whitsunday clawed their way back to 2-all through a penalty to Owen Hodgen and a strike from James McEvoy-Bowe but a scrappy late goal to Magpies gave the Mackay competition leaders the win.

WFC manager Anthony Nobilia said while it was a good performance, the team had been their own worst enemy.

"It's three weeks in a row now we're we've given away penalties. (It) puts us on the back foot. We need to start working on making less critical mistakes in those danger areas,” he said.

"We're just gifting teams the lead and chasing it from there. It's not helping our case and that it was happened against Magpies. I think everyone walked away disappointed we didn't get a result. We probably deserved to walk away with a point.”

Unfortunately WFC's Nic Langevad suffered a serious ACL injury in the game after a hard challenge.

"We're going to miss him dearly,” Nobilia said.

"His attitude, work rate and presence on the field is going to be missed. The whole club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

The Whitsunday Reserves enjoyed a rare win on Saturday against Country United after a first half penalty to Carl Nield was put away perfectly and a second half header from Graeme Smith sealed a 2-1 win. The Whitsunday ladies had a tough day out against Magpies, going down 15-0.