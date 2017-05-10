WFC on the hunt to get women involved

BACK IN IT: Michelle Wild (centre), in the ladies grand final last year, wants to see ladies soccer continue to grow.

SOCCER: The Whitsunday ladies team didn't enjoy the best start to the season on Saturday.

Coming up against Country United in Mackay, WFC couldn't stop the goals as they went down 7-0.

Despite putting in a better second half performance, five first half goals put WFC out of the game early.

Captain Michelle Wild said while they were struggling for numbers, needing fill ins on the day, they had a core group of players who would grow throughout the season.

"We did a lot better in the second half,” she said.

"The girls we have are strong players. We just need a couple more players to complete the team.”

Wild said she'd love to see more players.

"Basically we just want to build women's soccer in the Whitsundays. There are capable players out there, we just need to get them to play,” she said.

"We just need to rebuild the club after the cyclone.”

Interested players can attend training at 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.