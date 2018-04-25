WFC premiers top of the ladder

HEAD SHOT: Whitsunday Football Club men's premiers are at the top of the ladder after winning 3-0 on the weekend.

HEAD SHOT: Whitsunday Football Club men's premiers are at the top of the ladder after winning 3-0 on the weekend. Alison Langevad Photography

FOOTBALL: Whitsunday Football Club is off to a cracking start to the season after finishing as wooden spooners last year; the local soccer team sits comfortably in equal top spot on the ladder after three rounds.

The midday scorching conditions on Saturday got the best of the Reserves team which lost 3-1 to Mackay Magpies.

However the later match, the Premier men's side held off the Magpies in a 3-0 win.

Nick Langevard had a great day scoring the only goal for the Reserves side and another in the Premier match adding to the two by Harry Hodges which had already hit the net.

Player coach Ben Smith credited the Premier's strong defence for the clean sheets.

"The back line, Nick Johnson, Scott Warknock, Mike Downing and Kurt Ashley, had a really good game,” he said.

"The Premiers were dominant in possession for the first 30 minutes which created a few chances and the second half we protected our lead.

"We looked to attack on the counter and the guys had good ball movement.”

Admitting the Reserves "didn't have the best of games”, Smith said heat was a factor.

"The Reserve Grade game was hot at 1pm and I think the other team coped and played a bit smarter in the heat,” he said.

After struggling last year with numbers, this year the team fielded two full teams on the weekend.

Next week the WFC will face off against the Wanderers at home in a match Smith dubs to be the "hardest game yet”.

The club is always on the look out for more players and trains Wednesdays from 6.30-8.30pm at the Whitsunday Sportspark.