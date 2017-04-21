WFC ready to kick off in 2017 season

ALL SET: Whitsunday Football Club is ready for kick-off in the 2017 Mackay competition.

SOCCER: Whitsunday Football Club is ready for round one in the Mackay competition this weekend.

While it's been a busy pre-season, unfortunately the club says Cyclone Debbie has hit its player numbers hard.

"We're slowly getting together,” new coaching director Steve Heron said.

"Our biggest problem is the cyclone, so we're short on players, but as a group it's going very well.

"The pre-season has been pretty good. I think we're ready for it.

"It's just a lack of the players we need to work with. I've been very pleased with our general preparation we've been able to do.”

Heron said despite the setbacks, the feeling in the men's premier side was they could be a force to be reckoned with this year.

"They've shown a lot of heart already,” he said.

"At training on Tuesday we had a good discussion.

"If we keep going the way we're going, we're going to be strong.”

Fielding a premier, reserves and a ladies team this year, the club is still looking for players.

Anyone interested can contact the Whitsunday Football Club Facebook page or attend training on Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9pm. On Saturday in Mackay, the premier men take on the Mackay Lions, the reserves play the Magpies and the ladies take on Country United.