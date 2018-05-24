WFC Reserves win from behind, Prems beaten

Soccer: After a close first half when they trailed The Mackay Wanderers by one goal, the Whitsunday Football Club's Premier men's side lost their way on Saturday and crashed to a 5-1 defeat.

The team's only goal was scored by Harry Hodgen.

Player coach Ben Smith said the Wanderers had a lot of possession and the local boys struggled to win back the ball.

"We also struggled to play out from the back, being far too rushed and impatient with the ball,” he said.

The loss bumps the side to third place on the ladder on 12 points.

The Wanderers maintain top position on 18.

This weekend Whitsunday will play the Mackay Magpies, who sit just below them on the ladder.

The men's Reserve side fared better, coming from behind to beat the Wanderers.

After failing to find the net in the first half, Keiren Munckton, Graeme Smith and Kiel Crocker all scored in the second half for a dramatic 3-2 win.

Smith said the Reserves won after coming back from 0-2 down with 30 minutes on the clock.

"Carl Nield had a great game running the midfield and creating chances,” he said.

The Reserves now sit third on the ladder and will also face the Mackay Magpies, who are below them on the ladder.