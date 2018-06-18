WFC score four to take easy win against Country United

THE Whitsunday FC Premier side in whipping Country United at the weekend have demonstrated why they are sitting in equal second place on the Mackay & Regional Football Zone ladder.

At half time WFC were three goals up and by the send of the second half the visitors has managed to score another unanswered goal to make the final score 4-0.

Though Whitsunday FC's Tom Machin was glad of the win he said the scoreboard should have read 20 nil.

"We should have been up by far more,” he said.

"We felt we didn't really play as well as could have done and didn't capitalise on those chances on goal.”

Country United are struggling this season and are yet to post a single victory after 10 rounds of play.

"I think people had too much time on their hands and were over thinking things and not relying on their natural reactions.

"Also, a couple of shots went wide.”

Machin identified execution in the goal square could be improved on when the team meets the Magpies next week at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

"The main thing is if you can identity what is wrong we can then improve on those skills,” he said.

Nic Langevad however, was on target and his hat-trick on goal earned him the man of the match award.

Machin was critical of the match officials who he said failed to pull up Country United when offside.

Mackay Crusaders forfeited and Reserves side took the points on Saturday.

Most junior teams enjoyed a bye at the weekend and the Under-14s chalked up a good win against Country United 2-1.

The Under 13s, Under 14s, Reserves and Premier Men's team will all take to the field at home this Saturday.

Beating the third placed Magpies - again after winning 3-2 the last time the two teams met -will be critical to solidifying the Whitsunday FC side as equal second place holders on the ladder.

"Its going to be a difficult game and we need to make sure we capitalise on our opportunities if we are going to win,” Whitsunday Football Club's Machin said.