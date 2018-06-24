WFC suffers loss to Magpies in 'worst game of the year'

PRESSURE'S ON: Whitsunday FC reserves in action against the Magpies on Saturday.

PRESSURE'S ON: Whitsunday FC reserves in action against the Magpies on Saturday. Claudia Alp

THE Whitsunday FC Premier side fell short of glory after a disappointing loss to the Mackay Magpies at Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

The Magpies were one goal up at half time and scored another in the second half to make the final tally 3:1.

Despite WFC's efforts to fight back, the Magpies applied consistent pressure throughout the midfield and backline giving them the overall advantage.

WFC Premier coach and player, Ben Smith said the game was probably the worst for WFC so far this season.

"We were heavily under the pump and didn't create too many chances," he said.

"The Magpies were always first to the ball and we lacked a bit of desire to win the headers and the scrap for the ball."

Smith praised the defensive efforts of backline trio Nick Johnston, Scott Warnock and Jayden Tween as well as goalkeeper Matt Ringland who attempted to hold strong despite the Magpies fierce onslaught.

He suggested that the lacklustre performance could have been due to several missing Premier players.

"We didn't quite have our strongest team which made it hard for us to gel," Smith said.

"We just didn't keep possession well but overall everyone put in a good effort towards the end."

WFC Premiers will head into round 12 without player Nick Johnston, who pulled a groin muscle in the second half and will be out for an indefinite period.

The reserves also fell to the Magpies' reserves side, however the match was much more even ending with a final score of 2:1.

WFC reserves manoeuvred the ball well through the midfield but were not able to bring it home. The Magpies landed a lucky goal from 35 metres out - eventually costing WFC the game.

The Reserves and Premier Men's teams will play an away game at West United Abbott Park against the Mackay Rangers this Saturday, while the Under-13s will also play away against the Dolphins. The Under-14s will have a BYE round.

Beating the second-placed Mackay Rangers next weekend will be crucial for the WFC Premiers to maintain top three placing on the ladder.