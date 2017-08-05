Whale and vessel collide

Four people were taken to hospital after a whale hit a A1 fishing vessel on the water tonight.

FOUR people on board an A1 fishing charter vessel have been taken to Proserpine Hospital in serious but stable condition tonight.

The injuries were a result of a whale making full impact with the port side of the boat at 3.45pm this afternoon north-east of Gloucester Island.

The impact caused the vessel to spin and "decomissioned" one of the engines.

VMR Whitsundays and a rescue helicopter were tasked on standby but it was deemed "too dangerous" to get anyone off

A whale impact left a dent on a A1 fishing charter vessel. Contributed

After impact, the 8-person crew returned to the mainland via the Abell Point Marina boat ramp at 6pm, where paramedics were able to apply medical treatment.

A QAS paramedic on the scene stressed that the four people taken to hospital were in varying states but all were in stable condition.

One is suspected to have suffered spinal injuries.

It is unclear what type of whale hit the vessel and how large it was.