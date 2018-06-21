Whale show the perfect backdrop for a romantic proposal

Reef Ryder skipper, Paul Fraser, snapped this amazing image of a breaching humpback whale with Hamilton Island on Saturday.

A ONCE in a lifetime opportunity during a skip across Solway Passage meant one happy couple got their married life off to the perfect start.

Reef Ryder skipper Paul Fraser was making the usual run from Hamilton Island to Whitehaven Beach and was almost through the passage when he spotted two humpback whales putting on a show.

He turned the boat around and managed to get his smartphone out just in time to snap an epic photo of what he suspected to be a young male rising clear out of the water with the buildings of Hamo in the background.

"They were not massive but they had some size,” he said.

WELCOME: A humpback whale makes a splash in Solway Passage at the weekend. Paul Fraser

Skippering the Reef Ryder for five years, Mr Fraser said this kind of opportunity did not happen every day.

The Hamilton Island Watersports employee said the passengers were more than impressed.

"They loved it. They are the first whales I have seen this year and most people have not seen whales before, so they were really happy.”

When arriving at Whitehaven, Mr Fraser said the passengers all watched as a man dropped to one knee and popped the question.

On receiving a "yes”, the South American couple got a big cheer from the other passengers.

"They were pretty happy and the stars definitely aligned for that couple,” he said.