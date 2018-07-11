Whales check out couple: 'We're gonna need a bigger boat'

WHAT A THRILL: Bundaberg's Zeatta Baulch films the moment two humpback whales swim under her yacht near Fraser Island on video.

"WE'RE gonna need a bigger boat."

This, among a number of other select words, came out of the mouth of Bundaberg school teacher Jason Baulch when two whales came at his yacht.

It was the beginning of the school holidays and Mr Baulch and wife Zeatta were enjoying a getaway on their newly refurbished yacht.

The couple have been married for 30 years and took the opportunity to sneak over to Fraser Island for the first voyage since the refurb.

Cuppas in hand, they sat on the bow of the boat, waiting for the sun to peek over the horizon near Fraser Island last Thursday.

All of a sudden, in the distance, they saw two humpbacks heading their way.

Quickly to grab her camera, Mrs Baulch captured the moments that followed on film.

Whispering with excitement you can hear the pair breathlessly take in the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"F---, did that really just happen?" Mr Baulch asks as the whales glide past.

"That was amazing," Mrs Baulch shrieks.

What only took moments will last a lifetime as memories for the couple.

Mr Baulch said they had seen whales before but nothing compared to this experience.

"We were anchored down in shallow water about 5m deep," he said.

"They saw us and made a beeline straight toward us. The water was crystal clear, it was just after daybreak... and we were enjoying a cuppa on the bow."

Mr Baulch said they were the only boat around as others in the area had anchored in Wathumba Creek.

"There was quite a few sand flies down there so we stayed out and lucky we did. It was very surreal and a moment we were lucky to capture on video."